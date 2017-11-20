Earnings Growth Limit Amgen (AMGN) Rating

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) is ranked as a Hold using Louis Navellier's investing system and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking AMGN has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

AMGN is a member of the 349 company Biotechnology GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of AMGN is $123.5 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for AMGN puts it 127 among the 349 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 52 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

AMGN has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

AMGN's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. AMGN's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Amgen a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge AMGN's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach balances the relative value of AMGN's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.