Earnings Growth Make Cardinal Health (CAH) a Sell

With a $18.4 billion market value, Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Health Care Providers & Services, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 72 among the 82 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 667 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 4,088 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

CAH has a current recommendation of Sell using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 7 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 41 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

CAH has realized average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. CAH's ranking for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Cardinal Health places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge CAH's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of CAH's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.