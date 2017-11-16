Earnings Growth Make Omnicell (OMCL) a Buy

Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) is one of the 782 companies in the GICS Health Care sector, and a constituent of the 24 company Health Care Technology GICS industry group within this sector. OMCL has a market value of $1.8 billion which is in the top half of its industry group. Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 3 among the 24 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 72 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 489 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

OMCL has a current recommendation of Buy using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. OMCL has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 9 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 39 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

OMCL has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

OMCL's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. OMCL's grade for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Omnicell places in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view OMCL's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology assesses the relative value of OMCL's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

