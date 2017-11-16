Earnings Growth Make Visa (V) a Buy

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is ranked as a Buy using Louis Navellier's investing methods and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. V has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The company is one of 91 companies within the IT Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 706 company GICS Information Technology sector. V's market value is $254.4 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for V puts it 15 among the 91 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Information Technology sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The IT Services industry group is ranked 34 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

V has achieved above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below-average, while the scores for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. V's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Visa a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge V's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, V currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

