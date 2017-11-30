Earnings Growth Metrics Drive Icon (ICLR) to Strong Buy

With a $6.3 billion market value, Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) ranks in the upper half of its industry group, Life Sciences Tools & Services, and in the top quarter of its sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the prospective of investment attractiveness, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 4 among the 31 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 35 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 215 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks ICLR as a Strong Buy. The methodology for investing incorporated in this tool, developed by Louis Navellier, evaluates and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The shares have been upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy in the last week.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Icon has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised.

ICLR's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ICLR's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Icon a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge ICLR's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach balances the relative value of ICLR's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.