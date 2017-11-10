Earnings Growth Restrict BHP Billiton (BHP) Rating

BHP Billiton Ltd (NYSE:BHP) is ranked as a Hold using Louis Navellier's investing system and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking BHP has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

BHP is classified as a member of the 126 company Metals & Mining GICS industry group, which is part of the 268 company GICS Materials sector. BHP's market value is $67.7 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for BHP by Portfolio Grader places it 65 among the 126 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

The Materials sector is ranked number 6 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 20 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BHP has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

BHP's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. BHP's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. BHP Billiton's fundamental scores give BHP a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge BHP's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach assesses the relative value of BHP's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.