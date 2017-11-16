Earnings Momentum Hamper Cotiviti Holdings (COTV) Rating

Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) is a member of the 24 company Health Care Technology GICS industry group, which is part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. COTV's market value is $2.9 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for COTV puts it 13 among the 24 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 431 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 2,790 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

COTV has a current recommendation of Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking COTV has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 9 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 39 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

COTV has received above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 3 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

COTV's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. COTV's grades for return on equity and cash flow are noticeably better than its industry group average. Cotiviti Holdings' fundamental scores give COTV a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view COTV's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, COTV currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.