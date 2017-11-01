Earnings Momentum Hurts Public Storage (PSA) Rating

Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) is classified as a component of the 179 company Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group, which is part of the 220 company GICS Real Estate sector. PSA's market value is $35.9 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for PSA puts it 87 among the 179 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 112 among the 220 companies in the sector, and number 2,205 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

PSA has a current recommendation of Hold using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking PSA has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Real Estate sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 43 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Public Storage has achieved above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. PSA's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Public Storage a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure PSA's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of PSA's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.