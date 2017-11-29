Earnings Momentum Keep Union Pacific (UNP) a Buy

Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) is ranked as a Buy using Louis Navellier's investing methods and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. UNP has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The company is one of 32 companies within the Road & Rail GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 554 company GICS Industrials sector. UNP's market value is $93.4 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for UNP puts it 13 among the 32 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Industrials sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Road & Rail industry group is ranked 16 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

UNP has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. UNP's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Union Pacific places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge UNP's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, UNP currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.