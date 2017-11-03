Earnings Momentum Keeps America Movil (AMX) Shares a Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMX) a Buy. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this analytical tool evaluates nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. AMX has been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

The company is a component of the 21 company Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 67 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. The market value of AMX is $38.3 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for AMX puts it 6 among the 21 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 5 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

America Movil has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

AMX's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is much worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much better than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. AMX's grades for cash flow and return on equity are noticeably better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give America Movil a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure AMX's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, AMX currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.