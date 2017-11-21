Earnings Momentum Make Abbott Laboratories (ABT) a Buy

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is a member of the 161 company Health Care Equipment & Supplies GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. ABT has a market value of $96.7 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ABT puts it 31 among the 161 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 95 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 606 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks ABT as a Buy. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool evaluates approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 33 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ABT has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. ABT's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Abbott Laboratories a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views ABT's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at ABT's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, ABT currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

