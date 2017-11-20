Earnings Momentum Make Coca-Cola (KO) a Buy

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is ranked as a Buy using the system of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking KO has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

The company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Beverages, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Consumer Staples, with a market value of $194.8 billion.

The Consumer Staples sector is ranked number 8 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Beverages industry group is ranked 2 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

KO has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

KO's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are materially above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. KO's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Coca-Cola's fundamental scores give KO a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges KO's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at KO's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of KO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.