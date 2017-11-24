Earnings Momentum Make NTT Docomo (DCM) a Buy

NTT Docomo Inc (NYSE:DCM) is one of 21 companies within the Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 66 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. DCM has a market value of $92.5 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group. The ranking for DCM by Portfolio Grader places it 7 among the 21 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 16 among the 66 companies in the sector, and number 838 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

DCM has a current recommendation of Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking DCM has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 10 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

DCM has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

DCM's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. DCM's scores for return on equity and cash flow are better than its industry group average. NTT Docomo's fundamental scores give DCM a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures DCM's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at DCM's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, DCM currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.