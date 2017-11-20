Earnings Momentum Make Procter & Gamble Co (PG) a Buy

As one of the 174 companies in the GICS Consumer Staples sector Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is a member of the 14 company Household Products GICS industry group within this sector. PG has a market value of $224.3 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group. PG's Portfolio Grader score ranks 2 among the 14 companies in this industry group; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 46 among the 174 companies in the sector, and number 1,209 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

PG has a current recommendation of Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing system. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

The Consumer Staples sector is ranked number 8 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Household Products industry group is ranked 45 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

PG has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. PG's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Procter & Gamble Co a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view PG's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, PG currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.