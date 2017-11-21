Earnings Momentum Metrics Restrict Medtronic (MDT) Ratings Upgrade to Hold

Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) is ranked as a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

As one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector the company is a component of the 161 company Health Care Equipment & Supplies GICS industry group within this sector. MDT's market value is $107.7 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for MDT puts it 85 among the 161 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 33 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Medtronic has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

MDT's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. MDT's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Medtronic a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure MDT's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of MDT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.