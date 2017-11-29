Earnings Visibility Keep Cardinal Health (CAH) a Sell

Currently, Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) has a Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. CAH has maintained this ranking for 7 months.

CAH is one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector and is a component of the 82 company Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group within this sector. CAH's market value is $18.0 billion which falls in the top 25% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for CAH puts it 73 among the 82 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 40 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores CAH has received are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. CAH's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Cardinal Health places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge CAH's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, CAH currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.