Earnings Visibility Keep McKesson (MCK) a Sell

McKesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) is classified as a constituent of the 82 company Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 785 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of MCK is $28.6 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for MCK by Portfolio Grader places it 55 among the 82 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 494 among the 785 companies in the sector, and number 3,171 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

MCK is rated as a Sell using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. MCK has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Hold to a Sell.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 36 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 6 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

MCK's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much worse than the industry average and a score for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, while the score for earnings surprise is better than average. MCK's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give McKesson a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view MCK's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, MCK currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

