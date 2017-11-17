Earnings Visibility Keep NTT Docomo (DCM) a Buy

With a $92.3 billion market value, NTT Docomo Inc (NYSE:DCM) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Wireless Telecommunication Services, and in the top decile of sector group, Telecommunication Services, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for DCM puts it 6 among the 21 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 14 among the 66 companies in the sector, and number 829 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

DCM has a current recommendation of Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking DCM has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 11 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

NTT Docomo has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. DCM's grades for return on equity and cash flow are noticeably better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give NTT Docomo a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge DCM's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, DCM currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.