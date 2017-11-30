Earnings Visibility Keep Visa (V) a Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is derived using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing system. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking V has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

With a $254.6 billion market value, the company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, IT Services, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Information Technology, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for V puts it 15 among the 91 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 115 among the 703 companies in the sector of its Information Technology sector, and number 510 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Information Technology sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The IT Services industry group is ranked 33 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

V has achieved above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

V's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below-average, while the scores for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. V's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Visa's fundamental scores give V a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure V's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of V's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

