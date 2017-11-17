Earnings Visibility Make AstraZeneca (AZN) a Buy

AstraZeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) is a $83.3 billion in market value constituent of the Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group where the ranking for AZN by Portfolio Grader places it 37 among the 132 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position. AZN is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 267 among the 782 companies in the sector and number 1,662 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

AZN has a current recommendation of Buy using Louis Navellier's methods for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 9 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 47 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

AZN has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

AZN's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. AZN's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. AstraZeneca's fundamental scores give AZN a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures AZN's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at AZN's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, AZN currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.