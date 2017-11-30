Earnings Visibility Make athenahealth (ATHN) a Buy

athenahealth Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) is classified as a component of the 24 company Health Care Technology GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of ATHN is $5.2 billion which falls in the top 25% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ATHN puts it 8 among the 24 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 257 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 1,559 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

ATHN has a current recommendation of Buy using Louis Navellier's investing methods and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 37 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ATHN has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. ATHN's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, athenahealth places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures ATHN's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at ATHN's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, ATHN currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

