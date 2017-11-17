Earnings Visibility Make CNOOC (CEO) a Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) is the result of using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing system. CEO has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

With a $63.6 billion market value, the company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels, and in the top decile of sector group, Energy, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 25 among the 290 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 28 among the 363 companies in the sector of its Energy sector, and number 605 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 42 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

CNOOC has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

CEO's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. CEO's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give CNOOC a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge CEO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of CEO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.