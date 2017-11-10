Earnings Visibility Make Rio Tinto (RIO) a Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) a Buy. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. RIO has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

RIO is one of the 268 companies in the GICS Materials sector and is a member of the 126 company Metals & Mining GICS industry group within this sector. RIO's market value is $67.4 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for RIO puts it 49 among the 126 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 20 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Rio Tinto has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

RIO's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. RIO's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Rio Tinto a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view RIO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, RIO currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.