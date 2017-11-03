Earnings Visibility Makes Enbridge (ENB) a Sell

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) is a constituent of the 291 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group, which is part of the 363 company GICS Energy sector. ENB has a market value of $63.2 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for ENB puts it 220 among the 291 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 261 among the 363 companies in the sector, and number 3,886 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

ENB has a current recommendation of Sell using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. ENB has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The Energy sector is ranked number 12 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 64 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores ENB has earned are average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ENB's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Enbridge places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge ENB's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, ENB currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.