Earnings Visibility Metrics Drive Total (TOT) to Strong Buy

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) is one of the 363 companies in the GICS Energy sector, and a constituent of the 290 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group within this sector. TOT has a market value of $140.1 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 10 among the 290 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 11 among the 363 companies in the sector, and number 226 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks TOT as a Strong Buy. The approach to investing incorporated in this tool, developed by Louis Navellier, evaluates and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The shares have been upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy in the last week.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 42 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Total has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

TOT's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. TOT's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Total a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge TOT's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, TOT currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

