Earnings Visibility Metrics Restrict McKesson (MCK) Ratings Upgrade to Hold

McKesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) is classified as a component of the 82 company Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. MCK's market value is $29.6 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for MCK by Portfolio Grader places it 48 among the 82 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 424 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 2,720 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks MCK as a Hold. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, researches and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 41 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system McKesson has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much worse than the industry average and a score for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, while the score for earnings surprise is better than average. MCK's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give McKesson a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge MCK's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, MCK currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

