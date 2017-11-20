Earnings Visibility Penalize Altria Group (MO) Rating

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Altria Group (NYSE:MO) a Hold. Using Louis Navellier's investing methods, this analytical tool researches stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative metrics. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking MO has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

With a $126.8 billion market value, MO ranks in the top half of its industry group, Tobacco, and in the top decile of sector group, Consumer Staples, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, MO's Portfolio Grader score ranks 7 among the 8 companies in this industry group; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 92 among the 174 companies in the sector of its Consumer Staples sector, and number 2,452 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Staples sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Tobacco industry group is ranked 9 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Altria Group has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

MO's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. MO's ranking for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Altria Group's fundamental scores give MO a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges MO's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MO's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of MO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.