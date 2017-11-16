Earnings Visibility Penalize Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Rating

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) a Hold. Using Louis Navellier's investing methodology, this analytical tool assesses stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative metrics. MDSO has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

MDSO is classified as a member of the 24 company Health Care Technology GICS industry group, which is part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of MDSO is $3.8 billion which falls in the top 25% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for MDSO puts it 11 among the 24 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 39 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

MDSO has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

MDSO's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. MDSO's grade for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Medidata Solutions a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge MDSO's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology considers the relative value of MDSO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.