Earnings Visibility Restrict Verizon (VZ) Rating

Verizon Communication Inc (NYSE:VZ) is one of 45 companies within the Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 66 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. VZ has a market value of $183.1 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for VZ puts it 32 among the 45 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 48 among the 66 companies in the sector, and number 2,974 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

VZ has a current recommendation of Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. VZ has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

The Telecommunication Services sector is ranked number 5 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 35 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Verizon has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. VZ's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Verizon a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge VZ's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, VZ currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.