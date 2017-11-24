Ecolab (ECL) a Hold on Feeble Sales Growth

With a $38.0 billion market value, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Chemicals, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Materials, in market value. From the vantage point of investment attractiveness, the ranking for ECL by Portfolio Grader places it 50 among the 95 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 140 among the 267 companies in the sector, and number 2,110 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

ECL is rated as a Hold using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ECL has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

The Materials sector is ranked number 6 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 30 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Ecolab has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ECL's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Ecolab places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures ECL's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at ECL's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, ECL currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.