Ecolab (ECL) Industry Group Rank Hamper Rating

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a member of the 95 company Chemicals GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 268 company GICS Materials sector. ECL has a market value of $38.0 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for ECL puts it 60 among the 95 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 169 among the 268 companies in the sector, and number 2,576 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks ECL as a Hold. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, assesses and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Ecolab has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

ECL's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ECL's ranking for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Ecolab a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view ECL's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of ECL's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.