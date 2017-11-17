Ecolab (ECL) Industry Group Rank Penalize Rating

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) a Hold. Using Louis Navellier's investing system, this analytical tool researches stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative metrics. ECL has maintained this ranking for the last month.

With a $37.6 billion market value, the company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Chemicals, and in the top decile of sector group, Materials, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for ECL by Portfolio Grader places it 57 among the 95 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 161 among the 268 companies in the sector of its Materials sector, and number 2,604 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Ecolab has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ECL's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Ecolab's fundamental scores give ECL a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges ECL's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at ECL's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, ECL currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.