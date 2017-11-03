Ecolab (ECL) Industry Group Rank Penalizes Rating

The current recommendation of Hold for Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) has been derived by using Louis Navellier's investing methods and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. ECL has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Sell to a Hold.

The company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Chemicals, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Materials, with a market value of $38.2 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Materials sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 30 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Ecolab has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

ECL's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ECL's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Ecolab's fundamental scores give ECL a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure ECL's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of ECL's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.