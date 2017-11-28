Elon Musk: I am Not Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ), is denying rumors that he is the creator of bitcoin.

Elon Musk used Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) to deny the claims that he is bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto. He did so while responding to a user that linked to an article claiming it was him. Musk even went so far as to say that a friend gifted him some bitcoin once, but that he currently doesn’t know where it is.

Elon Musk continued to joke with users on Twitter when they pushed the subject. One person pointed out his coding skills and the connection to bitcoin, and Musk responded with some code of his own. Another user created a poll asking is users think Musk is an alien. The Tesla Inc CEO responded that he is “definitely a Martian.”

The blog post claiming that Elon Musk is bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto comes from Sahil Gupta. Gupta points to a few bits of evidence that he claims show that Musk and Satoshi Nakamoto are likely the same person.

The first piece of evidence is that bitcoin was written in C++ and that Musk seems to have a strong grasp on the programming language. He also points out the the original paper on bitcoin was written by someone with a deep understanding of economics and cryptography, which he claims Musk has. The final claim is that Musk is a self-taught polymath that can easily learn new skills just by reading up on them.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.