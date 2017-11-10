EOG Resources (EOG) Upgraded to Buy on Robust Earnings Visibility

Portfolio Grader currently ranks EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) a Buy. Using Louis Navellier's investing methods, this analytical tool evaluates stocks with fundamental and quantitative analytical tools. EOG has been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

The company is classified as a component of the 290 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 363 company GICS Energy sector. The market value of EOG is $60.4 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for EOG puts it 73 among the 290 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 47 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

EOG has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

EOG's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. EOG's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. EOG Resources' fundamental scores give EOG a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures EOG's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at EOG's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of EOG's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

