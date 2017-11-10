Eroding Industry Group Rank Drops Telefonica (TEF) to Hold

Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Diversified Telecommunication Services, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Telecommunication Services, with a market value of $53.3 billion. From an investment attractiveness prospective, TEF is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 33 among the 66 companies in the sector; Portfolio Grader's current ranking for TEF puts it 20 among the 45 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half and number 1,778 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks TEF as a Hold. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative analytical tools developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool researches approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 39 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Telefonica has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. TEF's grades for cash flow and return on equity are discernibly better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Telefonica a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure TEF's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, TEF currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.