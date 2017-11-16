Evolent Health (EVH) a Sell on Sagging Earnings Momentum

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) is a component of the 24 company Health Care Technology GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. EVH has a market value of $0.8 billion which is in the top half of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for EVH puts it 23 among the 24 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 688 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 4,187 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks EVH as a Sell. The system for investing incorporated in this tool, developed by Louis Navellier, evaluates and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 39 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores EVH has attained are average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. EVH's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Evolent Health's fundamental scores give EVH a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures EVH's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at EVH's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system considers the relative value of EVH's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.