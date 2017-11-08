Excellent Earnings Visibility Analytics Drive Upgrade of Edison International (EIX) to Strong Buy

Currently, Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. EIX has been upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy in the last week.

EIX is classified as a member of the 39 company Electric Utilities GICS industry group, which is part of the 113 company GICS Utilities sector. The market value of EIX is $25.9 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for EIX puts it 5 among the 39 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 1 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Edison International has achieved above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised.

EIX's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. EIX's grade for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. These fundamental scores give Edison International a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures EIX's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at EIX's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, EIX currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

