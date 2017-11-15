Exceptional Analytics for Quant Score Keep Nextera Energy (NEE) a Strong Buy

With a $73.0 billion market value, Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Electric Utilities, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Utilities, in market value. From the prospective of investment attractiveness, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 7 among the 39 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 17 among the 113 companies in the sector, and number 366 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

NEE has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing approach. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking NEE has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 1 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Nextera Energy has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used.

NEE's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for sales growth and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for operating margin is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. NEE's metric for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Nextera Energy a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view NEE's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach evaluates the relative value of NEE's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.