Exceptional Analytics for Quant Score Keep Unilever (UL) a Strong Buy

As one of the 174 companies in the GICS Consumer Staples sector Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) is a member of the 27 company Personal Products GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of UL is $86.7 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 3 among the 27 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 14 among the 174 companies in the sector, and number 270 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

UL has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's system for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. UL has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Staples sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Personal Products industry group is ranked 32 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Unilever has realized above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

UL's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. UL's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Unilever a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure UL's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, UL currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

