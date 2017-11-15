Exceptional Earnings Growth Analytics Drive Upgrade of Aetna (AET) to Strong Buy

The current recommendation of Strong Buy for Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) is the result of using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. AET has been upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy in the last week.

AET is one of 82 companies within the Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. AET's market value is $57.1 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 2 among the 82 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 36 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

AET has earned well above-average scores in 3, and above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. AET's score for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Aetna places in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge AET's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach takes into account the relative value of AET's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.