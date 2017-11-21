Exceptional Earnings Growth Keeps Stryker Corporation (SYK) a Strong Buy

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) is one of 161 companies within the Health Care Equipment & Supplies GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. SYK has a market value of $58.1 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 14 among the 161 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 36 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 211 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

SYK is rated as a Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. SYK has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 33 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Stryker Corporation has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised.

SYK's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. SYK's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Stryker Corporation a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view SYK's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology assesses the relative value of SYK's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.