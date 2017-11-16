Exceptional Earnings Momentum Keeps Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) a Strong Buy

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is ranked as a Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 6 months.

The company is one of 131 companies within the Internet Software & Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 706 company GICS Information Technology sector. The market value of BABA is $476.4 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 1 among the 131 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Information Technology sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software & Services industry group is ranked 17 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Alibaba Group Holding has received above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. BABA's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Alibaba Group Holding's fundamental scores give BABA a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views BABA's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at BABA's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, BABA currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.