Exceptional Earnings Momentum Metrics Drive Upgrade of China Unicom Hong Kong Limited (CHU) to Strong Buy

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) is one of the 66 companies in the GICS Telecommunication Services sector, and a constituent of the 45 company Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of CHU is $35.8 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 4 among the 45 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 7 among the 66 companies in the sector, and number 273 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

CHU is rated as a Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The shares have been upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy in the last week.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 39 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

CHU has earned well above-average scores in 3, and above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much worse than average, and scores for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average and much better than average respectively. CHU's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, China Unicom Hong Kong Limited places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view CHU's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach assesses the relative value of CHU's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

