Exceptional Earnings Visibility Keeps Facebook (FB) a Strong Buy

The current recommendation of Strong Buy for Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) is derived using Louis Navellier's methods for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. FB has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy.

FB is one of the 706 companies in the GICS Information Technology sector and is a constituent of the 131 company Internet Software & Services GICS industry group within this sector. FB's market value is $520.2 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 13 among the 131 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Information Technology sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software & Services industry group is ranked 14 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Facebook has attained above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed.

FB's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. FB's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Facebook places in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge FB's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of FB's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.