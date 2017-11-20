Exceptional Measures for Earnings Growth Keep McDonalds (MCD) a Strong Buy

McDonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) is ranked as a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. MCD has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

MCD is a constituent of the 120 company Hotels Restaurants & Leisure GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 569 company GICS Consumer Discretionary sector. MCD has a market value of $132.9 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for MCD puts it 14 among the 120 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Hotels Restaurants & Leisure industry group is ranked 32 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

MCD has received well above-average scores in 2, and above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. MCD's scores for cash flow and return on equity are significantly worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give McDonalds a position in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view MCD's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, MCD currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.