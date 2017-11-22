Exceptional Measures for Quant Score Make Exelon (EXC) a Strong Buy

The current recommendation of Strong Buy for Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) has been derived by using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing system. EXC has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy.

As one of the 113 companies in the GICS Utilities sector EXC is a constituent of the 39 company Electric Utilities GICS industry group within this sector. EXC's market value is $39.6 billion which falls in the top quarter of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 7 among the 39 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 1 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Exelon has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. EXC's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Exelon a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge EXC's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology considers the relative value of EXC's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.