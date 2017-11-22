Exceptional Metrics for Quant Score Keep Equinix (EQIX) a Strong Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) a Strong Buy. Using Louis Navellier's investing system, this analytical tool researches stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative metrics. EQIX has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy.

The company is one of the 220 companies in the GICS Real Estate sector and is a member of the 179 company Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of EQIX is $37.0 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 16 among the 179 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Real Estate sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 25 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

EQIX has realized well above-average scores in 3, and above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

EQIX's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. EQIX's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Equinix's fundamental scores give EQIX a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views EQIX's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at EQIX's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of EQIX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.