Exceptional Quant Score Makes Equinix (EQIX) a Strong Buy

Currently, Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) has a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. EQIX has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy.

The company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and in the top 10% of its sector group, Real Estate, with a market value of $37.1 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Real Estate sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 25 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Equinix has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used.

EQIX's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. EQIX's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Equinix a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge EQIX's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of EQIX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.