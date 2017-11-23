Exceptional Sales Growth Makes Apple (AAPL) a Strong Buy

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a $872.2 billion in market value component of the Technology Hardware Storage & Peripherals GICS industry group where the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 3 among the 37 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders. AAPL is ranked among the sector leaders with a ranking of 30 among the 706 companies in the sector and number 93 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

AAPL has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 6 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Information Technology sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Technology Hardware Storage & Peripherals industry group is ranked 42 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Apple has earned above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. AAPL's ranking for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Apple places in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure AAPL's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, AAPL currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.